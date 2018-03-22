If you like to order-out there's a new app for that coming!

With a city the size of Sioux Falls I'm surprised there aren't more food delivery options. Well that's about to change.

According to SiouxFalls.Business the Bite Squad is scoping out our growing city to setup their Minneapolis-based company with the hopes of starting this summer.

How many times have you found yourself coming to the end of the week too tired to cook and want a nice dinner out but you know there will be a wait for a table? Uh-huh! Been there.

SiouxFalls.Business reports that Bite Squad will be recruiting drivers and restaurants that you can choose to order from.

And you can plan ahead too. It will be so easy to choose your restaurant and your dinner with the new Bite Squad app.

So what would you order first? A five course dinner or maybe pizza and chicken. I know one thing dessert will be a must for me.

