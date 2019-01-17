Sioux Falls First Ever Winter Pride

Sioux Falls Pride (Used with Permission)

June is nationally known as Pride Month, but Sioux Falls Pride decided that their Pride cannot be contained to just one month a year.

Sioux Falls Pride will be hosting the first ever Winter Pride with events from January 30th through February 3rd.

On Wednesday, January 30th, there will be a Gay Trivia Night at Full Circle Book Co-Op at 6 PM.

On Thursday, January 31st, there will be a 10% fundraiser night at a soon-to-be-named local business. I'll keep you posted.

On Friday, February 1st, there will be Family Bingo Night starting at 6 PM at Burnside Bingo. Then later in the evening, the South Dakota Pride Pageant will take place at Club David starting at 10 PM.

And guess what?!?! I will be one of the judges! You better WERK!

On Saturday, February 2nd, there will be a Drag Queen Party Bus starting at 5 PM at Club David followed by a Drag King Show and Bachelor Auction at 10 PM also at Club David.

And all the festivities wrap up on February 3rd, with a Sunday morning Drag Brunch! The Drag Brunch starts at 11 AM at Icon Lounge with food provided by Parker's Bistro.

