Sioux Falls First Ever Winter Pride

June is nationally known as Pride Month, but Sioux Falls Pride decided that their Pride cannot be contained to just one month a year.

Sioux Falls Pride will be hosting the first ever Winter Pride with events from January 30th through February 3rd.

On Wednesday, January 30th, there will be a Gay Trivia Night at Full Circle Book Co-Op at 6 PM.

On Thursday, January 31st, there will be a 10% fundraiser night at a soon-to-be-named local business. I'll keep you posted.

On Friday, February 1st, there will be Family Bingo Night starting at 6 PM at Burnside Bingo . Then later in the evening, the South Dakota Pride Pageant will take place at Club David starting at 10 PM.

And guess what?!?! I will be one of the judges! You better WERK!

On Saturday, February 2nd, there will be a Drag Queen Party Bus starting at 5 PM at Club David followed by a Drag King Show and Bachelor Auction at 10 PM also at Club David.

And all the festivities wrap up on February 3rd, with a Sunday morning Drag Brunch! The Drag Brunch starts at 11 AM at Icon Lounge with food provided by Parker's Bistro .