Sioux Falls Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire

Monday night (March 12) at around 10:00 PM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, three support vehicles, and 20 firefighters to a report of a fire in an apartment at 3200 S Theodore Avenue in Western Sioux Falls.

Sprinklers had been activated on the 3rd floor of the apartment and responders found water and heavy smoke coming from apartment building 320.

After entering the apartment firefighters found and rescued one occupant that was still inside. The injured tenant was transported to a nearby hospital by Paramedics Plus.

Fire crews conducted a search of the entire 3rd floor to ensure that all tenants had been safely evacuated and then set up ventilation and made sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Heavy water and moderate smoke damage was reported to an apartment and the whole 3rd floor sustained light smoke damage with water damage limited to approximately six units.

Crews remained on scene for an additional three hours to complete overhaul and ensure ventilation operations were successful at removing the smoke from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors.

There was one tenant injury and no firefighter injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

