Sioux Falls Firefighters Lending Aid in Colorado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls firefighters will help battle western wildfires.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a tweet that six members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have been deployed to help fight a wildfire that's engulfed more than 3,000 acres near Rangely in northwestern Colorado's Rio Blanco County.

The mayor says the firefighters have orders that could keep them in Colorado for up to two weeks. Their expenses are being picked up by the federal government.

