Sioux Falls Firefighters Get New Contract

Sioux Falls firefighters are getting raises under a new labor contract with the city. According to the Argus Leade r, the Sioux Falls City Council on Monday approved a contract that gives members of the firefighters union a 2.5 percent raise next year and a 3 percent pay hike in 2020.

According to the report, Sioux Falls Human Resources Director Bill O'Toole said collective bargaining negotiations with the firefighters union began in May and wrapped up in August after five meetings between City Hall and union representatives.

The city also is in contract discussions with the union that represents city employees, and negotiations with police are pending.

The Argus Leader also reports that the new contract provides an additional $1 of pay for firefighters dedicated to performing advanced life support in the field.

Sioux Falls continues to recognize the importance of all first responders and the men and women who serve to protect its residents each and every day.