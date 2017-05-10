Sioux Falls Fire, Police to Play Basketball Game to Benefit Local Charities

Members from Sioux Falls Fire and the Sioux Falls Police Department will take the court at the Sanford Pentagon to raise money for local charities.

The annual Battle of the Badges takes place on Thursday, May 11th at 7:00 PM on Heritage Court. Free will donations will be accepted for entry. Proceeds will benefit Volunteers of America Bowden Youth Center and St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation .

As someone that has family and friends involved with both departments, this is a great opportunity to support the community while helping out a couple of local charities. Plus, you get a basketball game out of it!

Sioux Falls Fire has won the previous two Battle of the Badges games.