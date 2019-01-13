Sioux Falls Fire Claims the Life of Family Pet

All residents were safely evacuated from a weekend fire in Sioux Falls, however, the fire claimed the life of a family pet.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue sent crews to a multi-family home at 623 West Bennett Street on Friday night (January 11) at 9:00 PM.

The crews arriving first noted smoke billowing from windows on the second floor. Firefighters entered the home, found the fire and had the flames out within ten minutes.

Battalion Chief Travis Thom described the evacuation and the loss of a family pet. "All residents of the structure were out on the fire departments arrival. There was a dog that did not survive the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke detectors monthly, check the detector’s expiration date, and have an evacuation plan in place for your family."

Details of the cause of the fire have not been released and are under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, three support vehicles, and over 20 firefighters. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Paramedics Plus, MidAmerican, Xcel Energy, and Red Cross. There were no injuries reported by any of the responding crew or residents of the home.



Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

