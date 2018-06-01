The 22nd Annual Festival of Cultures is Saturday, June 9, at The Coliseum/Multi-Cultural Center at 515 North Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. This family-friendly event is really a wonderful opportunity to learn about the diverse cultures within our community, while honoring everything they bring to our city.

The fun gets underway at 11 AM and doesn't end until 7 PM. Admission is free, parking is free, in fact the only thing you pay for is what you eat and whichever arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing or collectibles you just have to have!

Every year the food is one of the biggest stars at the festival and you never know what you might find. I tend to be an adventurous eater and in the past, there has been everything from fruit smoothies to chicken shawarma and falafel, to tacos, etoufee and more! But if you're a burger and pizza person, you'll probably find that too.

Entertainment is never in short supply at this event either! There is a parade which features the flags of many countries followed by a day of music and dancing. Some of the major performers this year include the fabulous Ecuador Manta, internationally renowned hoop dancer Kevin Locke and hoop dancer and educator extraordinaire Chief Dallas Eagle.

Something new this year are the soccer games, organized by Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, which will be starting every 10 minutes. It's free to play and your kids will love it, along with all the other kid-centric activities.

The Festival of Cultures benefits the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural center which plays an integral role in our ever-growing, ever-changing city. They offer community orientation, English language and life skills classes. They provide translation and immigration services as well as a wide array of adult and youth services programs and they help to educate the rest of us about cultural diversity and its value in our city.

You can also volunteer for this wonderful event, by filling out the volunteer form online or contact Christy at (605) 367-7401. You can follow the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center online and on Facebook.

See Also: