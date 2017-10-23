Sioux Falls Favorite Alcoholic Beverage

Can I buy you a drink? OK, what are you drinking?

It appears that most people choose beer. Nearly four in 10 adults surveyed, who consume an alcoholic beverage several times a year, stated beer as their drink choice.

Thirty one percent said wine. Of those, the majority were women and the highest percentage of wine drinkers like red the best.

Then came liquor with vodka being number one, followed closely by whiskey and more distantly by rum.

The next time you crack open a beer, remember what Benjamin Franklin once said. "Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy."

