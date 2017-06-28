Sioux Falls Family Loses Pet in House Fire

A Sioux Falls family lost their pet in a house fire late Tuesday night.

KDLT News reports the fire started in the bedroom of a home located at 525 North Fairfax Avenue around 10:30 PM on Tuesday (June 27).

According to the report, the family can thank the keen eye of a person passing by. The passerby spotted smoke coming from the residence and immediately called 911.

Upon arriving, fire crews were able to confirm that all the residents had made it out of the burning house safely. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes after arriving on scene.

Crews searched the entire house once the fire was contained, and KDLT News is reporting it appears the fire was limited to just the one room. However, the entire home did receive smoke damage.

During the search, firefighters also confirmed the families pet was unable to get out of the home and perished during the blaze.

An investigation into what caused the Tuesday night fire is underway.

Source: KDLT TV

See Also: