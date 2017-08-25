Volunteering can be one of the most fulfilling things you ever do.

So plan now to join the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls for their Fall Into Service event on Friday, October 20th.

During a 2-hour shift you'll have the opportunity to be part of a group in making cards, folding/rolling t-shirts, stuffing packets, folding newsletters, creating centerpieces for an appreciation luncheon, and cutting out name cards.

All projects are open to kids, adults, groups, businesses and anyone else who wants to volunteer.

Don't be left out. Tell a friend or coworker and visit with area nonprofit organizations to find out about volunteer opportunities that fit your interests, schedule & abilities.

Sign up here .

