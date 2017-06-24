Sioux Falls Expected to Score Big Win Thanks to Soccer Tournament

Sioux Falls welcomed several hundred soccer teams to the city on Friday, 224 to be exact according to KDLT News.

All those players, staff, their fans, and friends will be kickin' it in the Sioux Empire through Wednesday (June 28) as the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships take place at Yankton Trail Park.

This is the fifth time the city has played host to the soccer championship event.

With the huge influx of new people coming to town, count on added wait times on some of Sioux Falls already congested streets. Count on even longer waits at some of your favorite restaurants over the next five days. Oh, and there is one more thing Sioux Falls can count on: an additional $17 million in tax dollars!

Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, told KDLT News, “This is a $17 million impact to the city of Sioux Falls, so this is a big deal. You think of the restaurant business, the gas stations, the shopping, and the other entertainment in town when they’re not playing. It trickles through and then you think about the tax dollars it creates.”

According to the KDLT News report, the city expects to see 15,000 new faces in town between now and Wednesday (June 28). Early estimates say that could boost the Sioux Empire area restaurant sales by 25 to 40 percent.

The unusual, cool, gloomy, June weather, is also bound to help net more profits for area business as visitors to Sioux Falls look for something fun to do in between games, thanks to this cruddy weather.

Keep in mind it's a big score for Sioux Falls. To help guard against frustration, be prepared to put your patient pants on as you wait in line at your favorite restaurant this weekend, or as you wait in that never-ending line of cars that is the quagmire of 49th and Louise right now.

Source: KDLT TV

