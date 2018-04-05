Sioux Falls Election: What You Need to Know to Cast Your Vote

The Sioux Falls City Election is Tuesday April 10, however your vote can be cast beforehand. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming election.

Q: When is the Sioux Falls election? April 10, (Tuesday) Polling stations are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Q: What positions are the elections for?

Mayor

At-Large Council Member “A”

At-Large Council Member “B”

Southeast District Council Member

Central District Council Member

School Board Member (two positions)

Q: When can I vote? If you've registered to vote , you can vote absentee now. at the Minnehaha County Auditor's Office, 415 N. Dakota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. They'll open their doors this Saturday as well, April 7, from 8:00 to Noon. The last day to vote absentee is Monday (April 9).

Q: Where do I vote? Check the South Dakota Secretary of State's website to find your voting location.

Q: Where can I view a sample ballot? The City of Sioux Falls has a sample ballot , among a vast amount of other information on the election process.

Q: What about a runoff election? If there is a runoff election, it will be held on May 1. The state legislature codified law describes how a runoff election could occur:

9-13-26.1. Runoff election when no candidate receives a majority of votes--Conduct of election. If a municipality has passed an ordinance requiring a runoff election, and no candidate in a race involving three or more candidates receives a majority of the votes cast in the race, a runoff election shall be held three weeks from the date of the first election. At the runoff election, the only persons voted for shall be the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes at the first election. However, if there is a tie for second place in the first election and there is no tie for first place, all tying second place candidates shall be placed along with the first place candidate on the ballot for the runoff election. The runoff election shall be held at the same polling places and shall be conducted, returned, and canvassed in the same manner as the first election. The result shall be declared and entered in the minutes of the municipality in the same manner as the first election. The person receiving the highest number of votes at the runoff election is elected.

Q: Who counts the votes? Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz and the staff in the county auditor's office operate the tabulating machines that count your vote. The information is then provided to the Secretary of State's office in Pierre. The ballots are delivered in locked metal boxes from the polling stations by The Boy Scots, as an act of serving the city.

The Installation ceremony for those who have been voted into office will be May 15.

Q: What if I have more questions? Visit the Sioux Falls city website for more details.

See Also: