Sioux Falls Election Sample Ballot

Tuesday April 10, 2018 Sioux Falls votes for a new mayor for the city. Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. But do you know what else will be on the ballot?

Along with mayor you will be voting for School Board Members, At-Large Council Member “A” and At-Large Council Member “B”.

Below you can see a sample ballot for Tuesday's election from Siouxfalls.org.

Sioux Sample Ballot

There will likely be a runoff election for mayor of Sioux Falls as city ordinance requires a candidate to get at least 50 percent of the vote before they can claim victory.

Sioux Falls 2018 Mayoral Runoff Election would be Tuesday May 1 with polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are wondering where you vote you can go to SD.GOV .

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

-Citizen of the United States

-Reside in South Dakota

-Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

-Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which included imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system

-Not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

