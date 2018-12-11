I have to admit I rarely if ever, stop to get coffee on my way to work in the morning. The main reason is that most of the coffee shops are out of my way, and I prefer to get that extra 5-10 minutes of sleep. Well, and I'm not sure if this is a good thing, that excuse is now gone.

The new Scooter's Coffee on the east side is now open for business... mere 2-1/2 blocks from my house. The new Scooter's is located at the corner of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in the Fareway parking lot.

To be honest, I have been awaiting this day for several months, ever since I first saw the construction begin and the "Coming Soon" sign. I walk my dog past the location every day, so I have tried to remain patient.

Now that patience has paid off.

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

This morning I slipped into the drive-thru and grabbed a hot coffee. And, yes, on a morning where the temperature was at a brisk 11 degrees it was a welcome addition to my morning.

So be sure to stop by and say hello!