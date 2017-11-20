Sioux Falls Drug Bust Results in Nine Arrests

Sioux Falls Police say nine people were arrested in a Monday morning drug bust.

"The drug detectives were able to get a search warrant for a duplex in the 3000 Block of South First Avenue. Early Monday morning they served it," explained Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We had nine people that were arrested for various drug charges, a small amount of marijuana was found in both houses. There was some meth residue and also some prescription pills that were found as well."

Clemens says tips from the public led to the drug bust.

"We aren't talking about a big amount. But this place was real close to an elementary school. We had an idea that people were dealing just based off the short term traffic that was coming and going from that home. This is a case where the people in the neighborhood cared and saw this taking place. They called detectives with that information."