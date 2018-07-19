Sioux Falls Downtown Summer ‘Crazy Days’, What You Need To Know!

How about a weekend of fun shopping and saving a bunch of money? That's what the folks at Downtown Summer Crazy Days say you can expect!

According to Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend, July 20th and 21st shoppers can expect some of the deepest discounts of the season while supporting locally owned businesses.

Also if you'd like to make your shopping experiance even a bit more adventurous the Downtown Trolley is scheduled to run 10:00a.m. until 8:00p.m. on Friday and, and 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. on Saturday.

Check out this full list Downtown Summer Crazy Days sales and specials. Participating downtown locations include:

605 Running Company

Chelsea's Boutique

Child's Play Toys

Game Chest

Great Outdoor Store

J.H. & Sons Clothier

JuLiana's Boutique

Lot 2029

Palmer Lea Boutique

Rehfeld's Art & Framing

Scratchpad Tees

TH Grey

Total Drag

Young & Richard's Flowers