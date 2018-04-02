Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week a Celebration of Delicious!

We certainly have no shortage of restaurants in Sioux Falls. It is perhaps one of the best things about our city. So the issue isn't, whether to eat out, it's where to eat out! Your choices seem endless, especially in the casual eatery category. The upscale section is less plentiful, but rich with character, nonetheless.

Downtown Sioux Falls has offered a unique and affordable dining experience for the last several years during restaurant week and this year is no exception. Beginning first Friday, April 6, through Saturday, April 14, you can choose to dine at nine participating restaurants. For $30 per person, per meal, (beverage, tax and tip, not included) you will have a widely divergent example of some of the best meals Sioux Falls has to offer.

Each meal includes an appetizer, main course and dessert. Appetizers range from soups and salads to spring rolls and Korean barbecue. Main courses include a number of pasta creations, (including a rabbit ravioli offering from one eatery) as well pork, chicken, beef and seafood offerings. Desserts include pie, cream puffs, creme brule, cake, cannolis and more.

For most people this caliber of meal would normally cost twice the price, so this is a great opportunity for an extraordinary meal at a more reasonable cost. Just a reminder though, that you may want to make reservations, to be sure you get in on this event.

These are the restaurants participating in Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week:

Minerva's

Parker's Bistro

MB Haskett

Wiley's Tavern

Crave American Kitchen and Sushi Bar

Bros Brasserie Americano

K Restaurant

The Market

Ode to Food & Drinks

For more information and the complete menu choices for each participating restaurant; follow Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., or on Facebook or call 605-338-4009.

See Also: