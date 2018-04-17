Sioux Falls Downtown Library Hosts NASA Discovery Day

When I was a kid, the race to the moon was a topic of almost daily conversation, on the news, in the papers and magazines. The U.S. finally made it in 1969 and interest in the space program only grew.

Things have cooled off a bit in the intervening years and yet kids still dream of being astronauts. Now the goals of space travel are being approached and fostered by private companies too and the focus has shifted to travel to Mars.

If you've ever looked up into the night sky and marveled at the constellations, dreamed about space travel and have a true love of all things scientific, or- - you have a child who fits that description, NASA Discovery Day is a not-to-be-missed event! It is coming up at the Downtown Library ( 200 N. Dakota Avenue ) in Sioux Falls on Saturday, April 21, from 2 to 4 PM.

This is an all ages STEM ( Science, Technology, Engineering & Math ) event, where participants will get to do hands-on experiments and learn about space, technology and science. Volunteers from South Dakota State University, New Tech High School, 4-H and more will be on hand to chat about careers in science and technology, plus you could bond over mutual dreams of exploring the universe!

You'll even have the opportunity to discover the night sky and examine constellations because the Starlab Inflatable Planetarium will be there! Plus there will be door prizes to register for. Don't let your kids ( or yourself ) miss this incredibly fun event.

For more information call 605-367-8700, check out Siouxland Libraries online or follow them on Facebook .

