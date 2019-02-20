Sioux Falls Design Company Joins Efforts Making Sure Kids Eat

There have been stories floating around about some school districts considering possibly sending past due lunch accounts to collections agencies.

Some things we can all agree on, and making sure kids are safe and fed is most definitely on that list.

We will always find what we are looking for and if we look we can see there are always plenty of people out there doing good things.

Riddle Design a Sioux Falls based company is the latest I have seen step up to the plate to make sure kids don't have worry about the food on their plate.

From the Riddle Design Facebook page:

We have created a T-shirt for a fundraiser to help feed children in our schools! Please click the link below if you’d like to show your support! 100% of the money raised will go to the Angel Fund

To order one of these shirts click here.

For more info on Riddle Design check out their Facebook page.

The Barrel House is also helping out this Thursday the 21st.

From The Barrel House Facebook page:

"Due to the recent announcement of some school districts possibly sending the past due amount of lunch accounts to collection agencies, The Barrel House will be doing a POP UP Fundraiser event for Hungry Hearts . All Day Thursday February 28th we will donate 50% of ALL sales! We will also match 100% of every free will donation NO MATTER THE SIZE! We will have silent auction items from 4:30pm to 7:30pm (don't need to be present to win)! 100% of funds raised for Hungry Hearts go directly to fighting child hunger in our community. See you Thursday the 28th!"