Authorities arrested and charged a Sioux Falls woman with the abuse of children who were in her care at her in-home day care. Police provided details about the Tuesday arrest during a briefing on Wednesday (June 27).

According to KSFY TV, Stephanie Houston is facing a felony charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of seven. The investigation was launched on June 22 after a mother was concerned about marks on her baby, who had just been in the care of Houston. The mother reported seeing marks on her one year old daughter as well.

The investigation broadened to include questioning other children and families. At least five other children were documented in the investigation. At least one other child was listed in the police summary as having received bruises and abrasions.

If you suspect a child is in danger while in child care, contact local police directly, or you can remain anonymous with tips by contacting Crime Stoppers.

