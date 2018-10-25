Is there anything better than cheese curds? How about FREE cheese curds! Well, what if I told you that you can win free cheese curds from Culver's for an entire year! The Wisconsin -based restaurant chain has a contest running on their website which is called, " Curd Rescue ."

It's like a virtual claw game, you know, like at an arcade where you claw your way to a prize... but the prize is free cheese curds. All you have to do is register your name and email address and start playing. Daily prizes include Curdis and Goldie plush toys plus free cheese curds. The grand prize is a Curd Nerd Prize back that includes the plush toys, nerd sunglasses, a t-shirt and free Culver's cheese curds for an entire year!

You can play up to three times a day! So what are you waiting for, head on over to Culver's.com and sign up today! Contest ends on October 28, 2018.