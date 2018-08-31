Sioux Falls Crime Ring Snuffed after Brief Standoff

An attempted robbery early Thursday morning began the chain of events that led to a group of youngsters taken into custody within the span of about thirteen hours.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens begins the story with a man helping an impaired woman get home around 12:45 AM in the 1300 block of North Garfield Avenue.

“She had some items in the car and he helped her bring them to the door when he got back to his car, three guys and a woman came at him. One of them made a comment that he had a gun and they wanted his wallet and money. Someone punched him in the head then took off running and they weren’t able to get anything.”

An officer was nearby and saw the suspects drive away, but gave up on the chase because of the speed involved. However, Clemens says a license plate number was obtained which was enough to track the crew down hours later.

“About 11:30 AM, detectives found that car that was parked outside the house where the previous incident occurred on North Garfield Avenue. Officers surrounded the house and it was about 1:30 PM when we were able to get all the people out of the house.”

Two fifteen-year old boys were arrested for the Thursday morning attempted robbery and a string of larcenies involving unlocked cars in southwestern Sioux Falls. The charges include first degree robbery, first degree burglary, grand theft and several counts of criminal entry into a motor vehicle.

A sixteen-year old girl was also arrested because she had an outstanding warrant against her. All three teenagers were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

