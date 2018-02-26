Sioux Falls Craft Beer 2018 Mash Madness

Count me in on this one! Downtown Sioux Falls has announced its 2nd Annual Mash Madness event. This event highlights craft breweries in the downtown Sioux Falls area.

You are invited to taste and vote for their favorite beers in two rounds of frosty competition from March 2nd through March 18th.

The winning beer at each brewery will move on to the Final Frosty Five starting March 9th and continuing through March 18th.



The downtown breweries are battling it out for first place, bragging rights, and a traveling trophy, which is currently held by Miner Brewing at Prairie Berry East Bank.

The winning downtown brew and brewery will be announced on March 19th. Craft beer fans can interact on social media using #MashMadness18.

Participating breweries include:

Fernson Brewing Company/Fernson on 8th

Gandy Dancer Brew Works at Monk's House Of Ale Repute

Miner Brewing at Prairie Berry East Bank

Remedy Brewing Company

Woodgrain Brewing Company

You can get more information at the Downtown Sioux Falls website .

