Sioux Falls Couple Tells Their Side of Las Vegas Story

Even though they weren’t at the event, a Sioux Falls couple were in the midst of chaos following the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

After Jay Ritter and his wife Kristi heard the sirens, things happened quickly and they did their best to find a safe place. Moments later, Jay described to KSOO News an encounter with police who were acting on a tip.

“The police had come around our corner and had their guns drawn with a sniper rifle out. They were aiming it toward the Tropicana (Hotel). I peeked my head up to see what they were looking at and I could see a figure that they were focusing on.”

Eventually it was apparent there was no immediate threat. Meanwhile Ritter says the process took hours to get back to their hotel which was very near the center of the action.

“We were able to get back to our motel room about 5:30. Our room is facing the festival grounds. We could also see the actual window (from the shooter’s room) where it’s broken out from our room.”

Ritter admits that for now that the crime scene outside his window is a constant reminder of what transpired just hours before.

Living through such an ordeal, Ritter admits to thinking of just survival where you are very aware of your surroundings, constantly searching for potential cover.