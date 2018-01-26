Sioux Falls Couple in the Handmade Dog Collar Business

Trying to find the perfect gift for your pet dog? May I suggest a dog collar that's made right here in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls couple is now in the dog collar business thanks to their pet dog. KSFY TV is reporting that Brandon and Melissa Glaser were recently out shopping for a new collar for their pet dog Griffie for his birthday, when they thought to themselves, hey, we could actually make these collars ourselves. So they decided to give it a shot.

According to KSFY TV, Brandon borrowed his mother's sewing machine, got some supplies, and the rest as they say, is history.

Brandon and Melissa have been making and selling the handmade dog collars since July under the business name Griff Collars and Co.

KSFY TV reports that Brandon is actually responsible for all the sewing, while his wife Melissa is in charge of the majority of the online/website stuff.

The combination appears to be working, Glaser told KSFY the handmade dog collar business is barking right along at the moment. "It's been going really well. In the seven months we have been doing it, I've sent collars everywhere from California to Maine. We've even sent some collars up to Canada."

Orders can be customized, since each collar is handmade. So option ideas are endless.

In addition to selling the dog collars online, the Glaser's now have their customized collars in three area stores. The stores are; Knotty Gnome in Hartford, Random Harvest Marketplace in Beresford and Alliecat Creations & Friends in Dell Rapids. Glaser said two additional stores have expressed interest in the dog collars as well.

You can take a look at some of the collars Griff Collars and Co. has made here.

Source: KSFY TV

