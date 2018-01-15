Sioux Falls Company Auditioning for Shark Tank

Have you ever had a great idea for a new product? Ever wanted to be on Shark Tank to pitch your new invention?

Shark Tank features self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire business people looking to invest in some of the best businesses and products in America. Some of the “sharks” include Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec, along with special guest investors.

One Sioux Falls man didn’t only invent a new product, he’s trying to take it to the Emmy Award-winning reality show to showcase it.

Justin Waggoner is the owner and co-founder of Juna Sleep Systems in Sioux Falls. He created the company three years ago with his cousin Nate Rons. Combining the first two letters of their names, they formed Juna Sleep Systems with the intent on selling people “the last mattress they’ll ever have to buy.”

Not only are they making a name for themselves selling mattresses they build on-site, they’ve also invented a modern day nightstand that is built inside your mattress called the Juna Incase.

They take their top of the line mattress and build a nightstand inside your mattress, in between the two pillows. Your nightstand is now hidden in your mattress and not on the side of the bed. Inside the Juna Incase you can wirelessly charge your phone, plug-in with four USB slots, use the adaptive bluetooth to listen to TV and it includes a security container underneath to safely store private belongings.

The Juna Incase is currently for presale and production of the product is happening now. They’ve already presold 100 units.

They started their journey with Shark Tank in February 2017 via e-mail. Eventually, they did a phone interview with a casting director to see if they would move on to the next stage. They got to the next stage but declined because they wanted their sales of their mattresses to be higher before they presented their product to the Sharks. They wanted a proven track record to go with their pitch. Their sales increased 120% since then, so they continued the trek and went to a casting call on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Justin Waggoner (Used with permission) - at the Shark Tank casting call

Casting agents from ABC listened to their pitch to see if they would make good TV. They wanted to see what each person had to offer personally and not just information about their product. Their day ended on a very positive note and now the next step will begin in March when they’ll have another phone interview. If they pass that round, they send ABC a submission video.

Waggoner said he would be most interested in Mark Cuban making an offer because they hope to open their second Juna Sleep Systems in Dallas, Texas, where Cuban resides. But, he said they would entertain all offers.

Shark Tank airs Sunday nights at 8:00 PM on ABC.