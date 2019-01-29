With schools dismissing early on Tuesday (January 29), basketball games around the Sioux Falls area have been forced to reschedule.

Temperatures are expected to stay below zero while wind chill values could drop to as low as -60 in some areas. Because of the cold temperatures, Lincoln, Roosevelt, O'Gorman, and Harrisburg have been forced to postpone and reschedule games.

The Lincoln Patriots had a mirror schedule set up with Brookings. The boys game was scheduled to be played in Sioux Falls, while the girls game was to take place in Brookings. Lincoln Activities Director Joey Struwe has tweeted that the games are simply being moved to Thursday (January 31) at the same locations. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:00.

Roosevelt and Watertown had the same mirror scheduled agreement. Roosevelt's boys were set to host Watertown, while the Rider girls would travel up to face the Arrows. The boys game has been rescheduled to Thursday night.

Roosevelt and Watertown will make up the girl's game on Monday, February 18. If the Rough Riders would have played on Thursday night, they would have had to turn around the next day and travel to Aberdeen.

O'Gorman and Harrisburg were scheduled to meet in a boys game on Tuesday night. That game has been postponed and will be made up on Monday, February 25th at 7:00.

We will continue to update the status of make-up dates as they start to come in.