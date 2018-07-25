Sioux Falls City Department Relocations Complete
As the City of Sioux Falls has continued to grow over the years the need for more and more government services has created an office shortage for a number of city departments, which in some cases were spread out at various places in Sioux Falls, often in leased office spaces paid for with taxpayer dollars.
A lot of those space issues have now been solved with the opening of the city's new $25 million, 20,000 square foot City Administration Building at Eighth Street and Dakota Avenue.
That means a much more streamlined experience for people looking to utilize a number of the city's services.
Sioux Falls officials have released an updated list of where to find the offices of each city department:
CITY HALL
Ground Floor
- Fire Prevention
- Utility Billing
- Public Parking
First Floor
- Mayor’s Office
- City Attorney’s Office
- Human Relations
- ADA Coordinator
- Fair Housing
Second Floor
- Affordable Housing
- Human Resources
Third Floor
- Finance
CITY CENTER
First Floor
- Parks and Recreation
- Licensing
- Planning and Development Services
Second Floor
- Public Works Administration
- Engineering
