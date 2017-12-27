Sioux Falls City Council assembled Tuesday night for a special meeting to determine who will manage the city owned golf courses.

It was a packed Carnegie Town Hall as the Council voted to approve a new contract for new management of the cities golf courses.

After announcing in October that Landscapes Unlimited would take over for Dakota Golf management council members voted 5-3 in favor of the Nebraska based company.

Dakota Golf Management was the cities caretaker for Prairie Green, Kuehn Park and Elmwood golf courses for the last 23 years.

Landscapes Unlimited takes over January 19th.

