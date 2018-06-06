"Mark Sanderson has spent decades contributing to the betterment of the Sioux Falls community. Mark is retired from a teaching career that spanned decades. His students included inmates at the penitentiary and at-risk youth at Volunteers of America. An advocate for prisoners’ rights, he has long provided sweat lodge materials for Native American inmates’ spiritual needs at the penitentiary. He is a past president of the Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association, connecting people and bringing kindness to that core neighborhood. He and his wife, Susan Randall, landscaped and planted the green space around the yellow triangular sculpture “Obtuse,” near 12th Street and Grange Avenue. With a master’s in divinity, he helped reestablish All Souls Church in the 1970s. He has served that community ardently from service lay leader to teacher over the last 40 years. Through his church, his goodwill also impacts the larger community as he provides pastoral care to the sick, the troubled and marginalized, both inside and outside of the church. He not only holds his church’s principles dear, he lives them every day. Mark’s jovial, caring personality has touched thousands in the Sioux Falls community."