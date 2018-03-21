Sioux Falls City Council Approves Diversity Inclusion Resolution

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF SIOUX FALLS SUPPORTING A MORE INCLUSIVE

COMMUNITY. WHEREAS, the City and residents of Sioux Falls establish that the City is an inclusive

community, welcome the contributions of all sectors, and celebrate our diversity; and

WHEREAS, both the state of South Dakota and the City have made important advances in the

struggle against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance...this City Council of democratically elected representatives represent and support all members of the community and condemn acts of hate, violence, or discrimination.