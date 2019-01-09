Your cellular connections are about to launch into the next generation with 5G as the Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a contract between the city of Sioux Falls and CommNet Cellular, Inc., doing business as Verizon Wireless, related to locating small cell technology throughout the city.

With the passage of this contract, Verizon will be permitted to install small cell technology on city-owned light and utility poles in the public right-of-way and in city parks. The contract sets in place application review fees, application approval, and denial timelines, and dictates annual colocation fees and utility payments.

Existing city ordinance dictates the proximity of small cell towers to property and other towers. Contracts with other carriers will follow a similar framework.

Sioux Falls is well-prepared to facilitate the next wave of internet and mobile connectivity with the fifth generation of mobile technology known as 5G. The next generation of the internet will be a quality-of-life enhancement for residents and visitors and an economic development advancement for the area.

Verizon is expected to begin installing a small number of small cells in Sioux Falls early in 2019 to add capacity to its existing 4G network while it prepares to launch 5G networks across the United States.