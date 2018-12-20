With less than a week before Christmas, a Sioux Falls church will be doing cleanup after a fire.

According to KSFY TV fire crews were called out Wednesday, December 19 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. When firefighters arrived smoke was seen coming from the roof.

KSFY reports that the fire was knocked down in a few minutes. No one was hurt in the fire.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is located at 8th Street and Sherman Avenue.

Investigators believe a fire at the historic Sioux Falls church was likely accidentally started by a candle. The flames climbed the wall up to the ceiling, and eventually caught the insulation on fire. The fire scorched a large portion of the interior of the 90-year-old church.

The candle believed to have started the fire was a prayer candle common in many Catholic churches.