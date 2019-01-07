Sioux Falls Cell Phone Swap Turns Ugly

A few hours after gunfire claimed the life of a Sioux Falls man more shots rang out, but no one was injured.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the incident took place around 6:30 PM Sunday in the area of 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers found shell casings at the scene and investigated security footage from the convenience store and got a few more details when one of the suspects filed a report because he thought he was a victim.

“Our (shooter) in this case had a cell phone that he going to sell and was contacted through social media and they agreed to meet. After clearing the phone (of data) the seller gave it to the (buyers), they took off running. He chased them a short distance, then pulled out a gun and shot it a couple of times.”

Officers searched the residence of the man who had his phone taken and found a .40 caliber handgun. Apparently, neither no one was injured nor nothing was damaged because of the shooting. The individuals who stole the phone are still at large.

Police arrested a 21-year old Sioux Falls man for reckless discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.