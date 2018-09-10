‘Sioux Falls Celebrities’ Help Celebrate Grandparent’s Day
September 9th was Grandparent's Day. Did you call your Granny or Pop Pop?
I had the pleasure of joining in on the festivities at Dow Rummel Village here in Sioux Falls.
Brady Mallory from KELO and Courtney Collen from KSFY and myself played a game of trivia with residents and friends and family.
It was a 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader' sort of game. It was full of fun trivia and bad jokes. What can I say, I'm a sucker for a silly joke.
It was Team Courtney versus Team Brady and I helped to host/officiate/scorekeep. I'm very versatile. It was a pretty close game. Both teams had the lead at different points in the game. In the end, Team Courtney came out victorious!
I think we all learned that we are not smarter than a fifth grader.
Thanks to Luke for putting our trivia game together.
Happy Grandparents Day!
See Also: