Sioux Falls Celebrates National 211 Day

Giving support, offering hope, creating connections, this is the mission of the Helpline Center . What began as a volunteer-driven effort to connect community members with support services, and offer hope to people with thoughts of suicide, has become a fully staffed 24/7 hub of information and compassion.

Monday, February 11 is National 211 Day, recognizing the work of the "211" networks across the country which serve over 291 million American, or 94% of the U.S. population. In Sioux Falls last year, the professionally trained staff at the Helpline Center answered over 44,000 calls, over 2,000 of which were suicide-related.

Another vitally important role filled by the Helpline Center is that of volunteer coordinator. They maintain a database of volunteer opportunities and offer resources and information to numerous non-profit organizations in our area.

By simply dialing the number 211, the helpline center can put you in contact with charitable groups who will put your time and talents to work helping others live better, more hopeful lives.

For more information, to volunteer or if you find yourself in crisis, simply dial 211.