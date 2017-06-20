Sioux Falls Businesses Asked to Roll out Welcome Mat

With nearly 15,000 soccer players converging on Sioux Falls, all area businesses are being asked to put up a "Welcome" message on their outdoor marquees.

Businesses are asked to put up a message that says either "Welcome Soccer" or "Welcome Soccer Players & Fans," depending on the size of the display board.

The Sioux Falls Convention & Visitor's Bureau is asking not just businesses but everyone in the city to show off our hospitality by welcoming the players, coaches and fans to town.

The goal is to show everyone competing what a great tournament city Sioux Falls is and to let them know how much we appreciate their business.

If you're interested in watching any of the soccer matches, The Midwest Regional Soccer Tournament is being held at Yankton Trail Park as well as Tomar Park.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

