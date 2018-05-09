Thanks to the dogged determination of the police and a slew of tips from the public, the mid-day holdup on Monday led to an arrest.

Originally the robbery took place at around 12:30 PM Monday. The suspect produced a gun and demanded money from the business located in the 2300 block of East 10th Street before fleeing on foot.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says clues started to accumulate after surveillance video was released from the incident.

“We had the information, the detectives were working on this, the tips came in and we were able to identify the suspect. This (Wednesday) morning detectives found him and he was arrested.”

Clemens says the suspect faces charges of first degree robbery and aggravated assault. The 32-year old suspect from Sioux Falls was named by police, but is considered innocent until proven guilty.

The suspect will likely be arraigned in a court appearance on Thursday.

