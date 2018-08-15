Sioux Falls Business Expo Lays Groundwork for Success

The goal is to bring business owners together and give them tools to help them perform well. Information is the premium commodity available at the Sioux Falls Business Expo.

When it comes to what types of businesses would benefit the most from the event, Melissa Bien who is one of the co-founders of the expo says the entire spectrum can use it as an asset.

“I think that small to medium-size businesses would probably benefit most from attending. We are also there to showcase businesses that can help those other businesses. For our vendors, it’s a great opportunity for some of those larger and smaller companies to come in and showcase what they can do for other businesses in the community.”

Another co-founder is Kim Vanderpoel who highlights the connections to other businesses as a valuable resource.

“Some of the small businesses don’t even know that there are services that can help them do social media, marketing, insurance or they don’t know who to ask if they have questions about Human Resources. We’re all together in all these different niches (and with this expo) we’re available together in a room with business owners where they can have a one-stop shop.”

One of the highlights is the question and answer session entitled “Things I Wish I Would Have Known Sooner in Business” led by a panel of business owners. The Sioux Falls Business Expo will be September 18 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

