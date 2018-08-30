UPDATE: Phillips Avenue is now open, officials from the city and first responders have left the scene, and the building responsibility is now in the hands of the owners.

"Authorities said there was some movement on the façade throughout the afternoon until contractors began shoring up the front of the building. The building’s owners are now in charge of the scene and are working to secure the three-store front building," reported Bridget Bennett for KSFY TV . "There was a quick and large response from city officials, all in an effort to prevent any possible injuries... Despite the inconvenience, many people were glad to see such a quick response from city officials."

According to KSFY , several businesses in downtown Sioux Falls were evacuated after fears arose concerning the structural integrity of the building.

Authorities tell KSFY News that they are concerned about the brick facade at the top of the building that houses Vishnu Bunny Tattoo & Piercing and Primp Boutique near 10th Street. Crews say the brick facade is leaning forward into the public walkway. Phillips Avenue is blocked off between 10th and 11th streets. Police officers and firefighters evacuated businesses, cars and sidewalks in front of the building as a precaution.

It was almost two years ago that the Copper Lounge building collapsed, killing a construction worker and injuring another person. That building was located directly across the street from the site that houses the Vishnu Bunny and Primp Boutique. Today (August 30) was also the official opening of the Lewis Drug, which is built on the site of the former Copper Lounge.