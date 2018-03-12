Police have now pressed charges against a ten year old boy for lighting an entire playground on fire in Sioux Falls.

The flames were started with two items in the hands of a young boy according to Sioux Falls Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We had a couple of kids, one was a 10 year old boy. He had the lighter and some paper, lighting that, and things kind of got out of control from there. The entire playground was engulfed with flames when officers got there. December was when it was installed for $65,000."

The private playground was part of an apartment complex in the 4400 block of West Valhalla. Another child was along while the flames were set Sunday afternoon. She was not charged.

The boy, who won’t be named as he’s under the age of 18, was charged with second degree arson and intentional damage to property.

