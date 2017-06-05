Sioux Falls Bike Worth Several Thousand Dollars Recovered Thanks to Facebook

"They noticed one of their high end bicycles was missing. While checking their video system they found the bike was taken Friday night. They made a police report and also posted the information on Facebook page."

"There was a man at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls who saw this bike. He recognized it from the Facebook post. He then called the police and the owner. By the time the police got there, the owner had already tracked down the suspect near Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue."