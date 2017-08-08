Sioux Falls Bicyclist Struck By Motorist, Police Search For Driver

"As he was waiting for traffic a car came up behind him and initially bumped the back of his bicycle. The bicyclist wasn't sure if that was intentional or an accident. He said the driver started yelling, got out of the car and confronted him. He wasn't sure why this guy was so upset. But, he made the bicyclist feel very uncomfortable. The bicyclist said he was going to call police and took a picture of the car. The man got back in the car and then drove forward and hit the bicyclist in the leg and also struck his bike. Then the driver took off in a different direction."