Sioux Falls Best City in U.S. to Flip Houses

Thanks to my friends Loren and Debbie McManus, I am now an HGTV addict. I look forward to our Saturday nights spent dining, dishing and dreaming, all while watching the antics of Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, or Beachfront and Lakefront Bargain Hunt, or, if we're lucky, a repeat of a Property Brothers episode, (t hat Jonathan Scott is yummy! Meow! ) But I digress.

Are these shows fairly predictable? Extremely. Could most of us afford a "vacation home" anywhere, let alone on a beach in France? Not very likely. Are many of these episodes scripted poorly and acted out horribly? Of course they are, that is part of their charm! Why am I asking questions and answering them? I don't know, but I'm going to stop now!

In any case, if you've ever dreamed of taking a rundown, ramshackle, nondescript, bungalow in central Sioux Falls, and turning it into ( with apologies to Gilbert & Sullivan ) "a model of a modern" masterpiece home, there are conservatively hundreds of them in my area, including the one I live in, ( brown and yellow linoleum, no extra charge ).

And according to those researchers at WalletHub , Sioux Falls is the best place in the country to do it! They came to this conclusion by considering and comparing factors regarding overall health of the area's economy and market potential, renovation and remodeling costs and of course, quality of life.

Needless to say, ( but of course I will ) Sioux Falls killed it in the overall cost category, did well in the quality of life area and then, for whatever reason, didn't look so great in market potential.

That did nothing to keep us out of first place, however. As a testament to that truth, I have been watching two renovation projects on 18th Street for a couple of months now and I would love to see the inside of the homes, because the outside work is amazing!

To see all of the facts and figures, whys and how-comes of this report, just check out WalletHub .

Source: WalletHub

See Also: