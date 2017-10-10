Sioux Falls Tops List ‘Best City For Internship’

It appears that the best internship opportunities are not in the major metropolitan areas according to ZipRecruiter .

The ranking is based on an index that takes into account different variables and measures the likelihood of an applicant actually getting a job.

Here is ZipRecruiter's list of the Top 10 Cities for Internship Opportunities :

1-Sioux Falls, SD

2-Sioux City, IA

3-Provo-Orem, UT

4-Cedar Rapids, IA

5-Bend, OR

6-North Mankato, MN

7-Pueblo, CO

8-Madera, CA

9-Altoona, PA

10-Fond Du Lac, WI

