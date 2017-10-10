Sioux Falls Tops List ‘Best City For Internship’
It appears that the best internship opportunities are not in the major metropolitan areas according to ZipRecruiter.
The ranking is based on an index that takes into account different variables and measures the likelihood of an applicant actually getting a job.
Here is ZipRecruiter's list of the Top 10 Cities for Internship Opportunities:
1-Sioux Falls, SD
2-Sioux City, IA
3-Provo-Orem, UT
4-Cedar Rapids, IA
5-Bend, OR
6-North Mankato, MN
7-Pueblo, CO
8-Madera, CA
9-Altoona, PA
10-Fond Du Lac, WI
