Sioux Falls Being Sued Over Death of Five Year Old at Falls Park

The city of Sioux Falls is finding itself on the receiving end of a lawsuit surrounding the accidental drowning of a five year old Iowa girl at Falls Park earlier this year.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in court Thursday morning against the city alleging that it failed to provide adequate safety precautions at Falls Park.

The suit contends that the city had previously ignored recommendations to establish barriers to better distinguish where the rock in the park ends and the water begins.

Since the death of Maggie Zaiger on March 18, the Mayor and City Council have authorized the construction of more viewing platforms in hopes of improving park safety.

Source: Argus Leader Media

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​