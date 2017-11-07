Sioux Falls Beating Victim Dies, Girls Charged With Assault

Sioux Falls Police say a man who was beaten by two teenage girls during a party on the city's northwest side has died.

"The 55-year-old man that was beaten by two teenage girls ended up passing Monday evening. It was around 5:30 PM," said Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"During [a] party we had 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls punch a 55-year-old man several times in the head. We know they punched him. We are not sure if any objects were used," explained Clemens on Monday.

"This continued on for a good amount of time. Eventually, people kind of left the party. The man stayed behind in his home. It was Saturday night when some neighbors found he was unresponsive. He was sent to the hospital. Doctors discovered he had a 'brain bleed' which is life threatening."

With the victim's death, the focus of the investigation has changed.

"Instead of investigating the assault it's now a death investigation. No new charges at this time. We will have to wait and see what the coroner's office finds out in relation to this death. We will make a determination from there."

Two girls were charged with aggravated assault after they allegedly punched the man repeatedly in the head during a weekend party.