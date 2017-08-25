In 28 years The Banquet has grown to two locations, served hundreds of thousands of meals to people in need and continues their ministry with the generous help of volunteers in the Sioux Falls community.

Now The Banquet is up for a $25,000 grant from State Farm. TODAY IS YOUR FINAL DAY TO VOTE!

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant contest is currently underway and by voting here your vote could lead to $25,000 to be used locally.

You can vote up to 10 times per day and use multiple email addresses to cast even more votes for The Banquet.

Voting ends August 25th.

