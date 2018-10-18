Sioux Falls Ballooning Association to host Glow for the Cure

The Sioux Falls Ballooning Association is holding an event on Saturday (October 20) to help those fighting breast cancer. The Glow For a Cure event will take place, weather permitting, at Falls Park from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

Burners will light up the balloons in what must be a really cool spectacle. If the weather in uncooperative then they will have a "field of fire" instead, which would also be really cool to see a bunch burners throwing fire into the air. Parking will be available. Free to view this fun event.

(And as cool as it's going to be Saturday, maybe the field of fire is the way to go anyway? I love it when they go by during the Parade of Lights!)

The SFBA is a contributor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

1 in 8 women will get breast cancer. My wife was that one. Ladies, don't forget to do your self breast exams on the first of every month. That's how my wife found her lump. While it is scary, the sooner you find it the more effective the treatment can be.